WNMU Named Athletic Training Staff of the Year by Lone Star Conference

By Josh Brown

SILVER CITY, N.M. – Western New Mexico University’s athletic training staff has been selected as the 2024–25 Lone Star Conference Athletic Training Staff of the Year among football-playing institutions. It is the program’s second recognition in the past three seasons, having also earned the honor in 2022–23.

The Mustang staff is led by Head Athletic Trainer Terra Dunlap, who recently completed her 18th year at WNMU.

Assisting Dunlap during the 2024–25 academic year were Assistant Athletic Trainers Jocelyn Hurtado and Brooke Weisenberger, along with student assistants Selma Carrasco, Sorrin Garcia, Nicholas Bobo and Maxx Todden. The group provides year-round medical coverage for 13 varsity sport programs, ensuring the health and safety of Mustang student-athletes.

The Lone Star Conference established the Athletic Training Staff of the Year award in 2004. Since 2019, two staffs are honored annually—one from a football-playing institution and one from a non-football member school. Winners are selected through a vote of head athletic trainers from across the conference.

The award recognizes excellence in the athletic training profession, with criteria that include preparedness for emergencies, quality of care for visiting teams, hospitality toward opponents and overall professionalism.

“WNMU’s continued recognition speaks to the consistency and dedication of its athletic training staff,” said a university spokesperson. “Their commitment behind the scenes plays a vital role in the success of Mustang Athletics.”