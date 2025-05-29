Six WNMU Faculty and Staff to Retire

SILVER CITY, NM—The Western New Mexico University community congratulates six of its own who are retiring from the university.

Professor of English Language and Literature Deborah Heller has been with the university since 1992. In addition to teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels, she has also served as Director of Writing Across the Curriculum and the Writing Center. Her scholarship has focused on eighteenth-century literature and women writers. She will conclude her time at WNMU teaching Studies in English Literature and Critical Approaches to Literature this summer.

Joy Lemme has also been with WNMU for several decades, joining the university in 1993. Lemme has filled a number of roles with the university, most recently serving as Director of Events and Campus Beautification.

The WNMU Board of Regents recently awarded Heller and Lemme Faculty Emeritus and Staff Emeritus status, respectively, in honor of their long careers of dedicated service to the university.

Retiree Andrea Jaquez came to WNMU in 2009 and has served as Librarian of Access Services. Jaquez explained that her role has changed during her time with the university. “When I first began at WNMU,” she said, “my focus was primarily on interlibrary loan services. Over time, my role expanded to include circulation, reference, instruction, typical library duties, archival and special collection work, and committee involvement. Each shift brought new learning opportunities and allowed me to grow alongside the university. I’ve had the chance to mentor students, collaborate with faculty, and contribute to evolving how we serve our academic community.”

Karyn Neil is retiring as an administrator for the Department of Expressive Arts. She has been with WNMU since 2011, and like Jaquez, Neil said that her position has shifted over the years. She was originally hired as an administrative assistant, but her role quickly grew to include “budget management, advising, event planning/organizing, and then evolved further to a program coordinator, which I have been enjoying for the past 10 years or more.” Neil added that in retirement, she will miss the faculty of the Department of Expressive Arts as well as colleagues across the university.

WNMU Deming will also be saying goodbye to two retirees. Manuel Rodriguez, who joined the university in 2007 and has served as Director of WNMU Deming, will be retiring at the end of June.

Olivia Newell also joined the university in 2007 and has served as the administrative assistant for Online and Distance Education at WNMU Deming.

WNMU congratulates these six community members and wishes them all the best in retirement.