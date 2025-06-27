Western New Mexico University Houses NM State Police and National Guard Personnel

SILVER CITY, NM—As Grant County grapples with the Trout Fire, Western New Mexico University has opened its residence halls to displaced students, faculty and staff and to New Mexico State Police and New Mexico National Guard personnel who are in southwest New Mexico to help with public safety and recovery efforts.

The Trout Fire, which began June 12, 2025, on the Gila National Forest, has burned over 47,000 acres as of June 26.

New Mexico State Police have been working with local law enforcement agencies to identify evacuation zones and to evacuate residents.

New Mexico National Guard personnel are currently supporting four checkpoints to areas that have been evacuated. They are prepared to monitor return traffic if active zones are upgraded to “Green” status, allowing residents to return to their homes.

Because flash flooding is a possibility due to the rain expected in the region this week, NMNG personnel have already delivered 60 pallets of filled sandbags. Monday, NMNG personnel picked up an additional 1,600 filled sandbags from the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Las Cruces for continued distribution.

The NMNG also has a swift water rescue team from their Community Emergency Response Team on standby, according to a spokesperson.

WNMU Provost and Acting President Dr. Jack Crocker said that the university community was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing efforts. “WNMU is extremely glad to be able to provide support and housing for our students, faculty, and staff displaced by the fires, and especially for the police and military members engaged in protecting the region and combating the spreading destruction,” he said. “We are proud to join in the comprehensive community, town, county, and state efforts of support.”

Brig. Gen. Pia Romero, the NMNG Director of the Joint Staff, stated that the NMNG was grateful for the support of WNMU. “We are always impressed by how quickly and meaningfully New Mexicans and institutions like WNMU band together and step up to protect our fellow New Mexicans during emergencies,” said Romero. “We offer our deepest thanks to the staff of Western New Mexico University for their help when it matters most.”