WNMU Student-Athlete Balances Cross Country and Wildfire Duty

By Josh Brown

SILVER CITY, NM – WNMU student-athlete Noah Bugayong (Quemado, NM/Quemado HS) is not just putting in miles for Mustang Cross Country this summer, he is out on the fireline protecting New Mexico communities from one of the state’s most active wildfires.

Bugayong, a senior runner for the Mustangs, is currently serving as a Squad Leader on the Gila Regulars Crew, a 23-person Type 2 Initial Attack team. The crew is made up of three combined modules: the Wilderness crew (based out of Mimbres), the Glenwood crew, and the Escondido Wildland Fire Module from Quemado.

Right now, their focus is the Trout Fire, a lightning-caused wildfire burning north of Silver City in the Gila National Forest. As of June 30, the fire has grown to over 47,000 acres and is approximately 83% contained.

Bugayong’s crew is assigned to Division Kilo, where they are focused on structure protection and dozer line prep, critical work that helps defend homes and properties in the path of the fire, including the historic Georgetown Cabins.