WNMU Student-Athlete Balances Cross Country and Wildfire Duty

By Josh Brown
SILVER CITY, NM – WNMU student-athlete Noah Bugayong (Quemado, NM/Quemado HS) is not just putting in miles for Mustang Cross Country this summer, he is out on the fireline protecting New Mexico communities from one of the state’s most active wildfires.
Bugayong, a senior runner for the Mustangs, is currently serving as a Squad Leader on the Gila Regulars Crew, a 23-person Type 2 Initial Attack team. The crew is made up of three combined modules: the Wilderness crew (based out of Mimbres), the Glenwood crew, and the Escondido Wildland Fire Module from Quemado.
Right now, their focus is the Trout Fire, a lightning-caused wildfire burning north of Silver City in the Gila National Forest. As of June 30, the fire has grown to over 47,000 acres and is approximately 83% contained.
Bugayong’s crew is assigned to Division Kilo, where they are focused on structure protection and dozer line prep, critical work that helps defend homes and properties in the path of the fire, including the historic Georgetown Cabins.
“I’m proud to be out here, especially knowing the impact this fire has had on people in the area, both from a firefighter’s and a civilian’s perspective,” Bugayong said. “It means a lot to be able to help in a place I know well, being a WNMU student and part of this community.”
As a Squad Leader, Bugayong is responsible for making decisions on the ground and guiding a 10-person team during active firefighting operations. It is a role that requires sharp judgment, strong communication, and steady leadership, skills he has developed over four fire seasons between academic years.
What makes his story even more impressive: Bugayong does not hit pause on his training. He still carves out time to stay in shape for cross country while working long, physically demanding shifts on the fireline.
“I started doing fire because I knew it could help me grow as a person,” he said. “And the relationships I’ve made along the way have made it that much more meaningful.” Bugayong credits his endurance and discipline to years of running competitively. Whether it is a 10K race or a 12-hour fire shift, he approaches both with grit and focus. “Running taught me how to keep going when it gets hard, and that mindset translates directly to the fireline,” he said.
Bugayong’s dedication is a reflection of WNMU student-athletes’ commitment to both their sport and their communities. Whether he is racing up hills or building firebreaks, he leads with resilience, purpose, and heart.