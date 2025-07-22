WNMU Regents Meet, Approve Professional Services Contract

SILVER CITY, NM – The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents held a special meeting virtually on Monday, July 21, 2025. Present at the meeting were Regents Steven Neville, John V. Wertheim, J. Dean Reed and Keana Huerta.

The meeting began with Chair Neville inviting Regent Wertheim to provide an overview of the Regents’ wish to contract with the Santa Fe law firm of Ortiz and Zamora. Wertheim stated that the law firm would be providing counsel as the Board of Regents navigated the litigation brought by the New Mexico Department of Justice.

Wertheim explained that the university would maintain its current legal counsel, and Ortiz and Zamora would provide additional guidance to the Board of Regents for a limited duration.

With no comments from the public, the Regents concluded by welcoming to WNMU Interim President Dr. Christopher Maples, who begins his new position at the end of July.