Board of Regents Move Forward with Presidential Search, Address December 2024 Actions

The Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Board of Regents held its regular meeting Thursday, July 31, 2025, in person at the J. Cloyd Miller Library on the WNMU Silver City campus. Present were Regents Steven Neville, John V. Wertheim, J. Dean Reed, and Keana Huerta.

In his first official report to the board, Interim President Dr. Chris Maples introduced himself, shared his background, and outlined his overarching goals for the university during his interim appointment. “I’m happy to be here and excited about the electricity of students arriving to campus,” Dr. Maples said.

Following his remarks, the presidents of the staff, faculty and student governments provided brief updates and extended welcome messages.

In welcoming Dr. Maples to campus, Regent Chair Steven Neville offered gratitude to Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jack Crocker for serving as acting president for the past six months. Regent Chair Neville also delivered an update on the university’s ongoing presidential search, highlighting the recent community town hall meetings and survey as an important first step in the process. As part of that update, the board approved the formation of the first phase of the Presidential Search Committee. Members will include Regents Reed and Wertheim as chair and vice chair, respectively; Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle; the presidents or designees of the faculty, staff and student governments; and Silver Consolidated Schools Superintendent William Hawkins.

Vice President Riddle then presented the university’s FY 2025 fourth-quarter Financial Certification. As part of the report, Riddle informed the board that due to a cybersecurity incident in April, the university was 24 hours late in processing one payroll. Affected employees were promptly notified, and the university committed to covering any resulting fees or overdrafts. “I don’t have anything concerning on the finance side,” Riddle said, emphasizing that while this was a late payroll that was reported to the New Mexico Higher Education Department, it was not due to financial issues and should be transparently shared with the board and community.

Additionally, Riddle presented the university’s first Budget Adjustment Request (BAR) for FY ’26, submitted earlier than the typical December timeline. The early submission was prompted by updated information indicating a revenue increase in the Instruction and General (I&G) category, primarily due to the university’s Building Renewal and Replacement appropriation from the state. The BAR includes details on financial increases, decreases and transfers.

Riddle also reported the disposal of a piece of equipment formerly located at the Deming Mimbres Learning Center, which the university has recently vacated. Lastly, Riddle provided information regarding the renewal of a 25-year lease agreement allowing Verizon to continue operating a wireless tower on university property.

Regent Vice Chair John Wertheim introduced two motions related to the separation agreement and faculty appointment of President Emeritus Dr. Joseph Shepard. Wertheim noted that the board’s December 20, 2024, meeting failed to meet the legal notice requirements of the New Mexico Open Meetings Act (OMA), rendering the approval of those actions potentially invalid.

Wertheim offered the following motion:

I move that this Board of Regents conclude that the action taken on December 20, 2024, by the then-Board of Regents regarding the proposed Western New Mexico University separation and faculty appointment agreement involving a former university president was invalid due to failure to comply with the legal requirements of the New Mexico Open Meetings Act.

The motion passed unanimously.

A second motion followed:

I move to disapprove the proposed Western New Mexico University separation agreement and faculty appointment involving a former university president.

Upon approval of this second motion, Regent Wertheim acknowledged that the board’s decisions may raise questions among the university community. “We ask for patience and time, as this is now a personnel matter that must be handled appropriately and in due course,” he said. “As of right now, from the perspective of the Board of Regents, Dr. Shepard’s separation agreement and faculty appointment is no longer in existence.”

Following the public comment portion of the meeting, Regents expressed gratitude to the university community for their continued support and engagement as WNMU advances its search for the next president.

The next meeting of the WNMU Board of Regents will be scheduled at a later date.