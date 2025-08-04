Campus Listening Sessions Kick Off Presidential Search

Western New Mexico University has launched a comprehensive nationwide search for its next president, partnering with executive search firm Anthem Academics to lead the process. Representatives from Anthem spent several days on the WNMU Silver City campus conducting interviews, engaging in listening sessions and immersing themselves in the university’s culture.

Over two evenings, university faculty, staff, students and community members participated in town hall-style sessions held at J. Cloyd Miller Library, with attendees joining both in person and virtually via Zoom.

“Everything we do is driven toward the students, staff and community,” said Michael Ballew of Anthem Academics. “We’re looking for someone who is already successful and contributing at a high level in their current organization.”

Participants were invited to share their perspectives on the qualities and experiences they believe are essential in the university’s next president. In one exercise, attendees were asked to provide feedback on what characteristics or circumstances might “compel or repel” potential candidates.

Comments ranged from emphasizing the importance of candidates possessing university-level leadership experience to calling for a continued focus on expanding dual enrollment and career and technical education certificate programs. One virtual participant highlighted the unique makeup of the WNMU student body, which includes many nontraditional and fully online learners.

To close each session, attendees were asked to share a single word describing the ideal candidate for the presidency. Responses included integrity, authentic, transparent and compassionate.

Insights gathered from these sessions, along with responses from a public online survey, will inform the creation of an eight to 10-page search prospectus, an official document that outlines the university’s mission, vision, challenges and the desired attributes of candidates for the university presidency. This prospectus will serve as a key tool in identifying and attracting top candidates from across the country.