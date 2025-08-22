Apply Now

WNMU Resources to Support Your Academic Journey

author-img Linda Brown August 22, 2025 No Comments

With the first week of fall semester wrapped up, the WNMU Newsroom would like to remind students of some of the resources available on campus and virtually.

  • Academic Advising: 575-538-6393 or online at https://wnmu.appointment451.sites.451.io/?category=Advising
  • Academic Testing: 575-538-6134
  • Business Office (Payment Plans): 575-538-6150
  • Campus Bookstore: 575-538-6123
  • Campus Police: 911 (emergency), 575-538-6231 (non-emergency)
  • Campus Recreation: 575-538-6735; Facilities are open M-F, 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., closed Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, Nov. 22 – 29, Dec. 20 – Jan. 2
  • Center for Student Success: 575-538-6905; In-person tutoring is available on the 2nd floor of Miller Library; Online tutoring is available through tutor.com, which students can access through Canvas
  • Emergency Aid (to cover unexpected expenses): 575-538-6905
  • Financial Aid Office: 575-538-6173; Financial Aid links are also available through Mustang Express
  • Foundation Scholarship Office: 575-538-6691
  • Hidalgo Medical Services: 575-800-1467 or online at hms-nm.org
  • IT Helpdesk: 575-574-4357 or access through Mustang Express
  • J. Cloyd Miller Library: 575-538-6359 or online at https://wnmu.libguides.com/temp-services
  • Mental Health Counseling Center: 575-538-6888
  • One Stop (Food Pantry): Student Memorial Center, 3rd Floor, open M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Student Accessibility Services: 575-538-6027 or online at https://wnmu.edu/accessibility/
