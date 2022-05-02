Board of Regents Sets Operating Budget, Identifies Priority Capital Projects, Awards Several Emeritus Status

The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents approved a $66.9 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year and discussed upcoming capital project priorities during their meeting Thursday.

Before approving next fiscal year’s operating budget, the board approved an adjustment to the current fiscal year’s budget, in light of a $571,696 difference in the ending unrestricted instruction and general funds balance and of a difference of $83,914 in restricted instruction and general funds.

Last April, the board approved a $50.9 million budget, and the final fiscal year 2022 budget was $72,768,878.

“There are a couple pieces to this budget,” said Dr. Joseph Shepard, who is President of WNMU. “We used $5 million in one-time money to increase enrollment, and while 4,000 students didn’t materialize, I’m proud of the progress we’ve made. This budget moves us downward in terms of our reserves because we’re moving into a second year of the 4K initiative. This budget will affect certain ratios we’ve had flush before. It’s a managed risk.”

The board also approved the university’s five-year plan for capital outlay projects, listing as priorities a $15 million, 25,000-square-foot vocational training center in the mining district and a $15 million, 30,000-square foot College of Education and early childhood building not far from the existing footprint of campus.

Also on the list of projects to request funding for in 2023 are a $15 million carbon neutral infrastructure project, the Fine Arts Center Theatre renovation, a new veterans center, an underground power project, campus security and roadways, and student recreation area renovations.

WNMU Vice President of Business Affairs Kelley Riddle said this planning document must be submitted to the Higher Education Department this summer. “Our top two projects have not changed. We did make changes to project costs based on what we’ve seen of current construction trends.”

Getting a jump on those priority projects, the board reviewed a capital project transmittal summary sheet that outlined Mustang Athletics facilities renovations, ultimately giving the go-ahead. The document lists softball field improvements, including the installation of turf, bleachers and lighting; construction of new dugouts, a press box, and a parking area; and upgrading of other infrastructure. The document also lists Fox Complex improvements to the weight room, locker room and laundry room, which include the removal of an interior wall in the weight training area as well as the construction of both a public restroom facility and an athletic equipment storage room.

Members voted to adopt a related resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the New Mexico Finance Authority for financial assistance and approval of a Mustang Athletic facilities improvement project. A second resolution the board adopted authorized the issuance of the regents of WNMU System Revenue Bonds Series 2022.

The board awarded Dr. Laurie Barfitt and Gerald Burgess faculty emeritus status and also awarded Steve Liebhart, Anna Madrid, Jean Springler and Shirley Sias staff emeritus status.

The board approved recommendations made by the Division of Academic Affairs for faculty promotion and tenure. Earning tenure as a result of their efforts and applications and finally with the approval of the WNMU board of regents were Dr. Gordon Flanders, Dr. Jennifer Johnston, Dr. Shiva Kumar Kyasa, Dr. Roberta Marquez, Eric Moore, Dr. Corrie Neighbors, Dr. Heather Steinmann and Scott Smith.

Moore was also promoted from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor. Earning the rank of Professor were Dr. Po Sen “Mark” Chu, Dr. Susan J. McFeaters, Dr. Katherine Oubre, Tanya Rivers, Dr. Takahiro Sato and Dr. Kathy Whiteman. They also approved Dr. Debra Dirksen and Charnelle Lee’s applications for post-tenure review — a faculty evaluation used to make decisions for performance-based compensation.

The board approved Dr. Margarita Wulftange’s academic year 2022-2023 sabbatical leave application outlining her intent to assemble a training module focused on trauma-informed instruction and social-emotional learning. She plans to attend trainings on trauma-informed strategies for children who have experienced trauma and to conduct monthly reflections on state Children, Youth and Families Department trainings and Early Childhood Education and Care Department trainings.

The board approved adding clarifications to qualifications of faculty members with the title of associate professors, expanded the eligibility of employees serving on the Assessment Committee, and sanctioned a change to WNMU Staff Senate Employee of the Month eligibility criteria, making staff members eligible for nomination after six months of employment.

The board also approved expanding the use of the general debt service student fee to include capital projects, information technology and student scholarship as long as the general debt service fund maintains a minimum fund balance of 125% of the average annual debt service and the purpose and use of the funds has a direct benefit to the students of WNMU. Board member Dr. Lyndon Haviland said she would approve this measure with the caveat that the board be provided with reports detailing how the funds are used.

Although the board planned to elect new officers, due to the absence of member Dr. Daniel Lopez and the upcoming graduation of Student Regent/Secretary/Treasurer Brenda Hernandez, the only change made to was the appointment of member Dr. Haviland to the position of Secretary/Treasurer.

In housekeeping matters, the board approved the disposal of $153,879.39 in computer hardware and equipment, reviewed the drug and alcohol prevention program report and adopted standard notice procedures pursuant to the New Mexico Open Meetings Act.

During the meeting, it was announced that WNMU Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Isaac Brundage has accepted a job elsewhere. “Dr. Brundage has been so engaged with the student community. His priority has always been taking care of the students,” said Hernandez, who is Student Regent and Board Secretary/Treasurer.