Creative Mind Works Toward Dual Degree in Business

When she completes her exchange program at Western New Mexico University, Melissa Zenil will have marketing degrees from the WNMU School of Business and from her university in Hermosillo, Mexico.

“I came to be interested in marketing because it was the creative side of business,” she said. “You apply arts and colors to business. If you added a little bit of marketing, it could be fun.”

The differences between her hometown and Silver City are many. “The weather is cooler here. The place where I came from is bigger. For me, it’s a big change,” Melissa said.

Her hobbies include growing plants, reading and listening to music.