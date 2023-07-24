Economic Development Course Hosted by WNMU

Western New Mexico University hosted the New Mexico Basic Economic Development Course on July 16 – 20. The course was open to municipal and county managers and department directors, tribal leaders, community planners and developers, and others interested in community job creation in New Mexico.

Accredited by the International Economic Development Council based in Washington, D.C., the course provides one week of intensive training on how to select the right combination of strategies to cost-effectively create jobs in New Mexican communities. It is intended for “practitioners and community leaders committed to building healthy and resilient economies at the local and regional levels,” according to the program’s website. The Basic Economic Development Course features faculty that share their professional experiences and introduce participants to academic theories about economic development.

The course began in 1992 as a partnership between Western New Mexico University and the New Mexico Economic Development Department, said Noreen Scott, the director of the course and a Certified Economic Developer. “The course has been offered every year since 1992 even through COVID,” she said, “In 2010 a non-profit (501c-3) entity made up of University staff, State staff, and Economic Development practitioners was formed to deliver the course and they continue to facilitate the course today.” The course is a prerequisite to becoming a Certified Economic Developer, and students receive a certificate of completion at the end of the 40-hour training. According to Scott, “The course has great value to elected officials, community leaders as well as professional economic developers, as it is focused uniquely on New Mexico and the issues that affect job creation and site location in our State.”

NM Rep. Joy I. Garratt (D), a past participant in the course, said the NM Basic Economic Development Course helped her as a legislator. “This course provides a comprehensive overview of all the key factors you have to examine,” she said, “ranging from workforce, financing, and theaters of operation to challenges, marketing, and ethics. As a legislator, it expanded both my local and statewide understanding and awareness of all the factors we need to keep in focus as we work to grow our economy and sustainability for businesses large and small, both [those] already here and [those] considering a move to New Mexico.”

Susann Mikkelson, also a past participant and a cooperative extension agent with New Mexico State University, found the course very beneficial as well. “The NM Basic Course provides a great foundation for the concepts and principles of economic development,” she said, “The leadership and presenters are incredibly knowledgeable, and the content is well-rounded. It made me want to take my ED education further.”