EMNRD Grant Funds Proposed Disc Golf Course Development

Western New Mexico University earned a $141,000 New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resource Department grant to fund Youth Conservation Corps internships for WNMU students, who will design and construct a proposed frisbee golf course. The interns will work closely with GIS professor Dr. Corrie Neighbors and Dr. Kathy Whiteman, who is the Natural Sciences Department Chair and also Director of the WNMU Center for Sustainable Futures and Outdoor Programs.

In line with this grant award, WNMU is working to develop a partnership with the State Land Office to lease nearly 140 acres in Maudes Canyon of Silver City, which is near the intersection of Highway 180 the 32nd Street Bypass Road.

According to the proposal, this property would be used to construct an 18-hole disc golf course and parking area, meeting community demand and fulfilling some residents’ dream. Only the most minimal improvements necessary would be made in the development of the course, which includes the installation of tee boxes and baskets.

Local community members are invited to learn more and voice their thoughts at a virtual public meeting Thursday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. Details, including a Zoom link, are available here.

Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard said, “An 18-hole disc golf course in Silver City would be a huge addition to the success of the State Land Office’s ongoing Open for Adventure campaign and bring economic benefits to the town. But, before any action is taken, it is extremely important to us that we hear from residents about how this proposal would impact them.”