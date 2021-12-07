Julie Morales To Head New Division of Compliance and Communications

Western New Mexico University President Dr. Joseph Shepard created a new division of Compliance and Communications, announcing that Julie Morales would head it as a vice president.

Promoted from Chief of Staff after nearly three decades of services at WNMU, Morales will oversee the division, which will contain the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of Marketing and Communications and will manage the university ombuds, legal matters, governmental liquor licenses, and Inspection of Public Records Act requests.

Additional areas under this new division at WNMU will be Accessibility Support Services, Mimbres Press and the New Mexico Basic Economic Development Course.