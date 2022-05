WNMU Director of Adult Education Services Debbie Maldonado was recognized with a lifetime achievement award from the New Mexico Adult Education Association. Presented with the honor at the annual conference, Maldonado has worked to teach adults literacy and numeracy, earn a high school equivalency credential, become college ready and start down a career pathway. This past spring, five of her students walked in the WNMU graduation ceremony and received their high school equivalency diplomas.