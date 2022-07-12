Mariachi Plata de WNMU Aims To Improve, Showcase Musical Skill

Mariachi Plata de Western New Mexico University, the state’s only competitive university mariachi, is participating in Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque this week. This group of students will be attending musical workshops, competing in the collegiate category of the showcase competition, and finally performing for the public on Friday night.

The 17 WNMU student musicians on their way to the regional conference for mariachi and folklorico performers are majoring in other fields while minoring in music and carrying on our region’s cultural identity with traditional tunes.

“These students grew up in the Hispanic tradition and learned to play mariachi in their hometowns. The Western New Mexico University mariachi program allows them to continue expressing themselves artistically,” said Mariachi Plata Director Bryant Chaffino.

Mariachi Plata de WNMU is a past winner of the collegiate category at Mariachi Spectacular, and the group is aiming for another top-notch performance.

With nine students on violin, three on trumpets and five in the rhythm section, Mariachi Plata de WNMU will play with a medley of their Mariachi Plata de WNMU tema, “El Gavilancillo” and “El Gavilán” in the concert and close their performance with a famous Juan Gabriel song “Te Dedico Esta Canción.”

Mariachi Plata de WNMU was selected to open the Mariachi Extravaganza at the Santa Fe Opera House in September and will also perform at the New Mexico State Fair and at a New Mexico Isotopes (playing as the Mariachis) game. The group most recently opened for the world’s only Grammy-winning male mariachi during ¡Fiesta Latina! on the WNMU campus in Silver City.

“We’re passionate about our heritage and are glad to be able to share it with others through music,” said the ensemble’s lead vocalist Yusaleth Lozano, a business student from Albuquerque who received a full ride scholarship to WNMU and maintains a high GPA while building on her passion for mariachi.