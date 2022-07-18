Mariachi Plata de WNMU Takes Second Overall

Mariachi Plata de Western New Mexico University has long been the state’s only competitive collegiate mariachi, but now the group is also officially the region’s sole award-winning collegiate mariachi.

The group was the only collegiate mariachi participating in the 30th Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque — a conference offering arts education through lectures and workshops and promoting New Mexico’s vibrant artistic, cultural and ethnic heart. The conference concluded with a showcase that, according to the event’s website, “provides an opportunity for musicians from around the country who have attended the three-day Mariachi Spectacular Conference to perform for the people of Albuquerque and to compete for the opening slot in the Mariachi Spectacular Concert scheduled for the following evening at Sandia Casino Amphitheater.”

Groups were limited to seven-minute performances. The categories were to include Elementary School, Middle School, High School, College and Open. With no other colleges to compete against, Mariachi Plata de WNMU entered the open category and took second place overall.

Mariachi Plata de WNMU is currently made up of 17 WNMU student musicians, who are majoring in other fields while minoring in music and carrying on our region’s cultural identity with traditional tunes. They will open Mariachi Extravaganza at the Santa Fe Opera House in September and will also perform at the New Mexico State Fair and at a New Mexico Isotopes (playing as the Mariachis) game.

Watch their performance below.