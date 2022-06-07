Mimbres Press of WNMU Accepting Submissions

A Call for Writers

Mimbres Press of Western New Mexico University, the newest university press in the nation is open for submissions from writers. It is of little surprise that along with esteemed artists, many writers call Silver City and the Gila Wilderness their home. It is a place and space of inspiration and creativity. Mimbres Press is seeking to publish local writers alongside established authors from other parts of the world. According to Publishing Director, Dr. Marvel Harrison, “We are open to the genres of literary fiction, creative non-fiction, memoirs, historical fiction, poetry, children’s books and academic works. Of particular interest are writings with a strong social message focused on the U.S. Southwest, including but not limited to works of history, reportage, biography, anthropology, culture, human rights, and the natural world. Selective works of national and global significance will also be considered. We are keen on publishing local writers who can bring depth and meaning to the press.”

Since the launch in fall 2021 Mimbres Press has published The Algorithm of I by Jack Crocker, the textbook A Humanistic Anthology For Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences by Kate Oubre and Phillip Schoenberg and in May 2022 the student arm of the press, an undergraduate student journal, The Maverick went live while other publications featuring writers from outside WNMU are in the works.

Sharman Apt Russell, Mimbres Press Advisory Board Member, and author encourages other local writers, “Mimbres Press is a wonderful opportunity for both new and established writers to publish and reach their readers. This is a press that will produce quality books and actively engage in marketing them.”

As Mimbres Press is seeking works of literary integrity for academic and commercial markets, please consider a submission to Mimbres Press when you are looking for a home for your writing and publication. Each proposed manuscript endures a rigorous editorial review prior to acceptance for publication. Mimbres Press looks forward to receiving your manuscripts. Submit yours here.