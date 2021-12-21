Model Ship Loaned to WNMU as Part of New Program

Western New Mexico University launched an artwork on loan program for people who want to lend artwork to the university for display on campus.

The first piece taking a turn on campus is an intricate model World War II ship by Silver City artist Jonathan Dodson. It is available to view in the office of his wife Bobbi, who is WNMU Director of Professional Development.

“The display will be a popular addition to the artwork people can see around campus,” said Faye McCalmont, who is retiring this semester from her position as Special Assistant to the President for Cultural Affairs at WNMU.

The USS KIDD (DD-661) is a Fletcher-class destroyer, the 661st destroyer built by the U.S. Navy.

“In the traditional system of naming destroyers after Naval heroes, she was named after Rear Admiral Isaac Campbell Kidd, Sr. who was killed aboard his flagship, USS ARIZONA (BB-39) during the surprise attack by the Japanese on the American fleet anchored at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941,” Dodson said.

His 30-year passion for model ship building suits his eye for detail and perfectionist spirit, as he spends between one and three years completing each ship. Next, Dodson is tackling and open scale model of a nuclear submarine.