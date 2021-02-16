MSW Program Ranked No. 1 by Best College Reviews

With the Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting that social work jobs will increase by 13% by 2029, Western New Mexico University is preparing social workers of all levels to promote social justice on behalf of all people and to enhance the functioning of individuals, families, groups and communities.

Continually top-ranked, the WNMU School of Social Work prepares students for careers centered anywhere between direct individual practice and community planning and organization, a more macro-level approach aimed at societal change that can improve the lives of individuals.

Most recently, our master’s program has been ranked No. 1 by Best College Reviews.

“We are committed to providing a high quality and affordable social work education to students from all walks of life. Like the rest of the WNMU community, we strive for excellence, create a caring culture for our students, and pride ourselves in being able to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to get jobs in the fields they love,” said Patti West-Okiri, who is Associate Dean of the WNMU School of Social Work.

“Best College Reviews ranks the top schools and programs to help prospective students find the right fit to reach their personal and professional goals. As part of our mission to help students make informed decisions about higher education, we created a ranking methodology that offers reliable, objective information,” the site states.

Their methodology highlights academic quality, affordability and earning potential after graduation by considering metrics like retention rate, net price, median student debt and average earnings after enrolling.

“Our rankings focus on online programs that offer flexible routes to a degree,” the site states.