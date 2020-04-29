Mustang Senior Accepted to Forensic Psychology Graduate Program

Justyce Millan will graduate with her bachelor’s this spring and go on to the forensic psychology master’s program at Arizona State University.

Millan majored in both psychology and sociology, playing Mustang softball for three years of her university career and being involved on campus through the National Society of Leadership and Success, Psi Chi: The International Honor Society in Psychology, and Mustang Cares. She also worked in the WNMU Center for Student Success.

“I chose Western New Mexico University because I wanted to get away from home yet stay close. I knew they had good programs in psychology and sociology, which I was interested in,” she said.

The senior said her WNMU professors advised her to double major and guided her through the graduate school selection and application process. “I’ve learned a lot from everybody there. It’s definitely been an amazing experience,” she said.

When applying to graduate schools, Millan was looking for either counseling or psychology programs. “I found the ASU forensic psychology degree. That spoke to me because I want to go into the FBI,” she said. “I would say it’s definitely a competitive school and program overall. I know they’re number one in innovation. Plus, they have one of the only programs for this field.”

The Albuquerque native was living in Silver City and taking face-to-face classes but moved back home when the pandemic was declared. “It’s been rough in the sense that I was looking forward to being able to do Great Race, and just be on campus with my friends during this time. I was super excited for graduation. But I understand why we’re doing all these precautions,” Millan said.

