National Poetry Month Student Event

A student-centered event celebrating National Poetry Month included readings by professor Heather Frankland’s English 99 class, Aldo Leopold Charter School students and the WNMU Undergraduate Writing Contest Winners.

WNMU Provost and author Dr. Jack Crocker and New Mexico Book Association Vice President Miguel De La Cruz (both pictured), along with Silver City Poet Laureate and WNMU student Allison Waterman, were also featured.

Organized by WNMU J. Cloyd Miller Library, WNMU Humanities Department, Mimbres Press of WNMU, and WNMU – Deming, the event was held in J. Cloyd Miller Library on the main campus.