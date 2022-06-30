New Mural at CDC

By

The colorful new WNMU Child Development Center mural adds color and whimsy to the building thanks to the Silver City Youth Mural Program.

© Western New Mexico University

The mural being installed on the street-facing side of the WNMU Child Development Center depicts images and quotes from fairytales, nursery rhymes and children’s songs. Tiny handprints grace the lower regions of the walls.

Submit Feedback