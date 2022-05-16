Assistant Professor of Sociology Speaks Up for New Parents

Western New Mexico University sociologist Andreea Nica, Ph.D., examines in her research how emotional intimacy relates to wellbeing across subcultures and family. She digs into the ways some communities address the rising trends and social problem of social isolation and limited meaningful emotional connection with others — both issues new parents identify with.

A new parent herself, Dr. Nica recently penned an op-ed highlighting how modern society’s treatment of middle-class, dual-income families perpetuates social injustices and financial instabilities that trickle down. She sees the social ideals of middle-class parenthood being reinforced and maintained through toxic positivity, silencing and public shaming and says that these, along with the maternity healthcare system and childcare labor market, reproduce a societal problem that is socially masked.

She says that while New Mexico is doing its part to ensure the proverbial village promised to new parents, further social change is necessary. But when social progress is hindered on a micro, interpersonal level, what can be done? She has a proposal. Read it here.