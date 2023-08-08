Post-Baccalaureate Ceramicist Completes Program, Moves on to Prestigious Residency

“I wanted to concentrate and take my art practice more seriously,” says ceramics artist Susie Meskill about what brought her to Western New Mexico University. Recently, Meskill completed her second year in the ceramics post-baccalaureate program at WNMU, a program that helps aspiring artists develop their practice.

The post-baccalaureate program is designed for people in the position Meskill was in when she started: artists who are ready to focus intently on their art practice as they transition from student to professional artist. The program is one that benefits both the individual and the university. The post-baccalaureate student is provided with studio space and mentorship from WNMU faculty, and in return, they work a number of hours each week to manage the ceramics studio, assist with classes, and lead workshops. During their time in the program, artists are able to develop a portfolio of work that can help them in getting into graduate school or pursuing other professional opportunities in the arts.

The program has helped Meskill, who primarily makes functional ceramics, develop new skills as well as hone existing ones. “I have learned a lot about how to incorporate little details that hopefully make the piece fun to interact with, making it visually appealing and also [tactilely] appealing to whoever is going to pick it up or use it one day,” she said. Meskill says this is precisely what she loves about working in functional ceramics and noted that she enjoys “figuring out how something as simple as a mug could be a joyful experience for someone.” For Meskill, thinking about how someone will interact with her work is a “jumping-off point for wanting to make work with more content or vision behind it,” she said.

During her time at WNMU, Meskill has especially appreciated the opportunity to be mentored by Assistant Professor of Ceramics Courtney Michaud, who also works in functional ceramics and whom Meskill describes as “incredible.” From Michaud, she said, she has learned in detail “what makes a quality pot in terms of handle and form and surface—there are so many different things that go into it.” Now at the end of her post-baccalaureate study at WNMU, Meskill is “able to articulate and hopefully produce my own work that feels really cohesive and unified,” she said.

“There are so many different challenges that come with clay,” said Meskill, “I like that element of challenge that keeps you coming back to reworking designs.” In clay, she said, “It feels like there are endless opportunities for both failures and successes.” Meskill plans to continue to explore those opportunities during the next step of her artistic journey, as she moves on the Red Lodge, MT, where she has been awarded a highly competitive residency at the Red Lodge Clay Center.