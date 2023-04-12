Scholarship Luncheon Honors Donors

On March 27, WNMU held a Scholarship Luncheon in Graham Gym. Sponsored by WNMU Foundation, the event serves to celebrate both the students awarded scholarships and those whose generosity supports them. The luncheon provides students an “opportunity to be recognized and to meet the donors, faculty and staff who make scholarship support available,” said Jodi Edens-Crocker, Senior Executive Director of WNMU Foundation and Alumni Affairs.

At the luncheon, scholarship students had a chance to personally thank the donors behind the scholarships and to share with them what the support has meant to their academic careers. While traditionally an annual event, this is the first time the luncheon has been held since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Said George Turner, Scholarship Coordinator for WNMU Foundation, “It was great to see all those individuals re-connected and back to an important event of comradery with faculty/staff, donors, and future alums.” Turner noted that the event is a satisfying part of his work. “Donors are able to hear and see that their funds are changing lives. And that is the most rewarding part of my position,” said Turner.

The generosity of private scholarship donors is essential to many students’ ability to succeed. According to Turner, “Privately funded contributions are important because they fill the gap for those students that are unable to receive financial aid. Without such funding, several students would not be able to continue to further their education without obtaining student loans and increasing their overall student debt.”

Caption: WNMU Foundation hosted its Scholarship Luncheon on March 27 in Graham Gym.