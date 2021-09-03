School of Nursing Memorial Honors the Fallen

Motivated by nursing compassion, the WNMU School of Nursing is honoring the 13 soldiers lost in last week’s Kabul airport bombings with a memorial dedicated to them and in recognition of the care and support Gold Star families and friends need.

“The ability to understand and share the feelings of another is fundamental because that is how we can provide better care for our patients,” Assistant Professor Leah Tolley said, “but compassion, which literally means ‘to suffer together,’ is even more important, because when confronted with another’s suffering, compassion prompts action to help.”