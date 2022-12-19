University honors fall graduates with hybrid ceremony

This fall, 364 students earned degrees from Western New Mexico University, and the Mustang community celebrated their achievement through a hybrid commencement ceremony that once again allowed for the participation of both grads on campus and those living and attending WNMU at a distance. Of the graduates who received diplomas from WNMU this fall, 229 chose to participate in year’s fall graduation ceremony, with 169 walking across the Fine Arts Center Theatre stage and 60 participating over Zoom.

WNMU awarded 54 associate degrees, 157 bachelor’s degrees, 136 master’s degrees, 14 graduate certificates, 28 certificates and 2 fast track certificates.

Additionally, 159 WNMU students across all programs graduated with honors, including members of the WNMU Millennium III Honors Program. To earn the distinction, students in a graduate program must receive a 4.0 GPA, with students graduating with an undergraduate degree or certificate earring a 3.5 GPA or higher.

The fall 2022 commencement ceremony can be viewed here.

Photo caption:Fernando Martinez (pictured), president of the Associated Students of WNMU, addresses the fall 2022 graduates and attendees in the Fine Arts Center Theatre.