Venezuelan Graduate Student Finds Home at WNMU

Oscar Arteaga expected to spend recent years working on his MBA in Kansas, but when his husband found a job in Silver City, Arteaga saw a new opportunity at WNMU, and he quickly decided to expand his educational experience beyond business.

While business administration remains one of his concentration areas in the WNMU MA in Interdisciplinary Studies program, he has added two others: sociology and kinesiology.

“I like sociology because it has to do with human behavior,” Arteaga, who is originally from Venezuela, explained. Similarly, kinesiology has given him “an opportunity to learn about the human body, body movement, physical activity,” he said.

Currently in his second year of the program, Arteaga appreciates how his unusual combination of concentrations allows him to explore “human life in its different facets.” He gets to study human behavior and relationships, social interactions, the decision-making process, leadership, management, physical activity, and exercise.

During his time at WNMU, Arteaga especially enjoyed the opportunity to take part in last summer’s Basic Economic Development course, which he said made him feel “in touch with reality.” The course is a week-long intensive learning experience that teaches how to select the right combination of strategies to cost-effectively create jobs in various communities. “There were many people that work for the State of New Mexico [in attendance],” said Arteaga, “and they shared their experiences and their knowledge with the class.”

Arteaga is drawing on some of what he learned in the course to complete a culminating project for his master’s degree. Working with Associate Professor of Finance Miguel Vicéns, he is developing an economic development initiative that involves creating a “Black Friday” type of event to support Grant County artists. The goal of economic development, said Arteaga, is “growing the economy faster than the population,” which he feels is important to southwestern New Mexico.

In addition to being a student, Arteaga is a Graduate Assistant for the WNMU Museum. In this role, he introduces visitors to the Museum and answers their questions about Mimbres ceramics. He describes his time working there as “an amazing experience,” adding, ““I have learned so much more about Southwest culture and heritage.”

He also values the professional relationships that he has developed while working in the museum. “I have been so lucky to have such good supervisors,” he said, mentioning WNMU Museum Director Danielle Romero and Assistant Director Maggie Veeder. “I feel appreciated and valued there, and I have learned a lot,” said Arteaga.

When he is not in class, studying, or working in the museum, Arteaga can often be found meeting with other international students in the International Student Association. “We get together, we share our academic experiences, and plan events together,” he said. Arteaga has also been mentoring some of the newer international students, whether through giving some advice, helping them to find academic resources like the Writing Center or encouraging them to participate in events like the Academic Symposium.

Reflecting on his overall experience at WNMU, Arteaga said he feels privileged to have the opportunity to be here. “I really appreciate everything that has been offered to me here,” he said, “from [academics] to having new opportunities to learn about different cultures worldwide.”

He also is grateful to be able to represent his home country of Venezuela on campus. “I am so proud to be part of the Hispanic/Latino population on campus,” he said.

Oscar Arteaga will be a featured cast member on the hit Amazon Prime TV series “The College Tour.”