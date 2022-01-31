WNMU Board of Regents and State Leaders Discuss Strengths, Needs

The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents received updates from state leaders, accepted a clean audit report, approved sabbatical leave for one faculty member, and added an academic behavior policy during their virtual meeting Thursday.

As per tradition, the meeting followed Grant County Day at the legislature, where higher education representatives contributed on virtual panels covering topics such as economic development and public health, along with education at all levels — referred to as “cradle to career pathways,” which New Mexico leaders are looking to invest in.

Along with a pair of $12 million asks to develop a workforce training facility in the mining district and move the university toward becoming carbon neutral by 2025, WNMU made a $12 million capital outlay request to realize a proposed Early Childhood Center of Excellence, which is stated to be necessary in attracting students from birth and training teachers all the way up through the master’s degree level.

WNMU is also seeking $4.1 in capital outlay for the next phase of the Deming Learning Center and $2.3 for improvements to both historic Graham Gym and Kentucky Street.

The university is advocating for the support of some initiatives, namely one that will increase the New Mexico Higher Education Department and New Mexico School Board of Finance threshold approval amounts.

Individually, the WNMU School of Education has asked for the means to acquire web-based network for teacher licensure and for the continuation of RPSP funding for its model Early Childhood Programs and an addition of $1 million in recurring funds for the operation of an Early Childhood Center of Excellence.

Mustang Athletics again appealed to the legislature for $750,000 more that will support the launch of WNMU baseball and women’s soccer teams, but New Mexico Higher Education Cabinet Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez revealed that the budget recommendation does not include any sort of increase to college athletics funding.

Finally, the WNMU Center for a Sustainable Future and Outdoor Program outlined needs that would enable the creation of a disc golf course at Maudes Canyon and continue to coordination of efforts centering around leadership, education and training to boost the outdoor recreation workforce.

Each singing praises of WNMU and Mustangs statewide, government leaders such as senators Siah Correa Hemphill and Crystal Diamond, representatives Rebecca Dow and Luis Terrazas, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, and even Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined the meeting. “It’s the local smaller universities, the folks like President Shepard, Grant County and the surrounding areas that figure out how to solve incredible challenges and harness remarkable opportunities,” Lujan Grisham said.

Council of University Presidents Executive Director Marc Saavedra shared the legislation his organization, which is chaired by Dr. Shepard, is involved in advancing. Of particular interest to WNMU faculty and staff is a proposed plan to increase pay by as much as 7% among higher education workers. “Of course, we lean toward as much compensation increase for our faculty and staff as possible,” Saavedra said.

Another of the council’s projects is pushing for equity in funding between Eastern New Mexico University and WNMU and other regional state universities like Highlands.

Members of the board were presented with a new academic disruptive behavior policy and approved its addition to both the faculty and student handbooks.

“It’s that balance between appropriate student behavior and appropriate faculty ability to conduct their classes,” said WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard. The policy is aimed at promoting teaching and learning environments respectful of “everyone’s right to a high-quality, disruption-free experience whether courses are in-person, hybrid or online.” It is “not intended to discourage appropriate academic expression, discussion or disagreement.”

Asking for approval of a one-semester sabbatical for associate math professor Tanya Rivers, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jack Crocker said, “She’s an outstanding faculty member, particularly in remedial math. What she would like to do is not only look at creating math skill videos but look at all areas to identify where math is in their curriculum and find ways to offer support for math in other disciplines.”

Sharing the top lines of the university’s fiscal year 2020-2021 audit report, Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle explained that the state requires reporting be prepared without certain liabilities, minimizing any “alarm” the members of the board might have felt when seeing a nearly $5 million deficit in the statement of net position. “Taking those out, that’s an increase of over $1 million. I can say that we are doing good,” Riddle said.

The income statement showed that WNMU operating revenues increased by $4.3 million — a growth Riddle attributed to the CARES Act and Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund monies the university received. “Our overall cash flow has increased $2.9 million from the previous year, giving us an equivalent balance of $18,988,459,” Riddle said.

The auditors issued WNMU an unmodified report, “which is a good report,” she said.

Shepard noted that in his 11 years as President of WNMU, “This is the first time we’ve had an audit of not having a single finding.”

The board accepted the audit as presented, also voting to approve the fiscal year 2021-2022 second quarter financial certification before closing the meeting.