WNMU Circle K Chapter Serving the Southwest, Welcoming New Members

The WNMU Chapter of Circle K International is made up of Mustang leaders with hearts for service. These students belong to the 12,600 member-strong network, which is sponsored by Kiwanis International, and are active locally and also involved with the organization at a regional level.

Immediate Past President Ariana belonged to Key Club, the high school iteration of Kiwanis, and continued her habit of volunteering through the college club, successfully recruiting many of the chapter’s current members. “As a double major in nursing and rehab services, I’ve always had a love and passion for giving to others,” she said.

Now current Chapter President Jozette “Zoey” Jarrott is holding the club together during a period of virtual meetings and sparse community events. “We’re trying to focus on service projects,” she said. “This spring, we held an officer appreciation event, delivering care packages to departments around southwest New Mexico.”

They were inspired to act after the death of Deming State Police Officer and WNMU alumnus Darian Jarrot, who was Zoey’s cousin. “We all pitched in and got many donations. For each office, we hand-delivered cases of water and Powerade plus a basket of snacks. A lot of them told us that with all the negative news around their profession, they appreciated the gesture more than ever,” she said.

They also volunteered during the week of commencement, assisting the School of Nursing with their pinning ceremony and lending a hand during the hybrid graduation ceremony at Ben Altamirano Stadium.

In June, they are planning to paint positive messages on rocks to be dispersed and discovered around the community.

And at new student orientation this summer, Circle K members will be introducing themselves and welcoming more to the club. In the meantime, students can find and connect with WNMU Circle K on Instagram and Twitter.

Other active members include: Past President and former member of the southwest region board Bre Anne Springer, Immediate Past President Ariana Medina, Valerie Silvas, Mina Joy, Jada Crowell, John Gonzales and Kassandra Segura, who said, “Altruism is a part of people. We’re living in a pandemic. A lot of people are feeling down. If we can brighten someone’s day, it will make a huge difference.”