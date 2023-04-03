WNMU Community Remembers Ron Reed

A celebration of the life of Ron Reed (1958-2022) and dedication of a memorial bench was held Friday, March 31 on the WNMU campus. Reed served as Director of Facilities and Maintenance at the university and was a beloved member of the WNMU community.

Originally from Alamagordo, NM, Reed traveled widely, both with the Merchant Marines as a young adult and while living at various times in Pennsylvania, New York, the Bay Islands of Honduras, and Colorado, where he met his wife, Merritt. Reed eventually found his way to Silver City where he became known for his compassion, dignity, and hard work.

On Friday, following the dedication service outside Light Hall, family and friends gathered in the Sunset Room of the Student Memorial Building to share remembrances of Reed.

The memorial bench dedicated to him, which is located near the Raven sculpture outside Light Hall, will be a lasting testament to his importance to the WNMU community.