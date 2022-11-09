WNMU | Deming Learning Center Construction Underway

University and community leaders broke ground on the WNMU | Deming Learning Center this morning. Residents of southwest New Mexico can look forward to having a healthcare-focused training facility in their backyards.

With the goal of enhancing current WNMU | Deming offerings and expanding the programs available to students in Luna County, the WNMU | Deming Learning Center will provide learning spaces for the WNMU School of Nursing as well as general education courses, according to a capital projects transmittal reviewed by the board of regents.

On property within walking distance of Mimbres Memorial Hospital and Deming High School, the WNMU | Deming Learning Center has the potential to increase student enrollment, especially in healthcare disciplines, and meet the needs of students who are dual enrolled in high school classes.

In addition to classrooms, offices, and a conference room, the 8,600 square foot facility will include skills and simulation labs, an observation area, and a debriefing room.

With multifunctional space, study areas and staff offices throughout the facility, the proposed scope of the first phase of construction includes an outdoor amphitheater, a half-mile walking trail and landscaping.

The second phase focuses on infrastructure designed with a focus on nursing, science and vocational education and training. A key component of the project is the incorporation of technology that allows remote access to learning resources.

Per the university’s carbon neutrality goals, construction will meet LEED Silver standards, making use of LED lighting, low-flow faucets, and high-efficiency appliances.

WNMU received $2.5 million during the 2020 legislative session for initial development of this property, and the passage of General Obligation Bond 3 in the November 2022 election supports the next phase of the project.