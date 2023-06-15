WNMU Education Programs Named Among the Best in the Nation for the Preparation of Future Elementary Teachers in the Science of Reading

The undergraduate and graduate teacher preparation programs at WNMU have been recognized by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) as among the best in the nation in preparing future elementary teachers to teach children to read, earning an A+ distinction.

The programs are among just 48 nationwide and are the only programs in New Mexico highlighted by NCTQ for going above and beyond the standards set by literacy experts for coverage of the most effective methods of reading instruction—often called the “science of reading.”

National data shows that more than one-third of fourth grade students—over 1.3 million children—cannot read at a basic level. In New Mexico, the situation is even more dire, with over half of fourth grade students unskilled at basic reading. By preparing teachers in the methods that research has shown to work best, WNMU College of Education is doing its part to change these devastating results.

To evaluate the quality of preparation being provided at the university, a team of experts at NCTQ—including literacy experts, researchers, teacher preparation leaders and educators—analyzed syllabi, including lecture schedules and topics, background reading materials, class assessments, assignments, and opportunities to practice instruction in required literacy courses for undergraduate and graduate elementary teacher candidates. To earn an A+ distinction, programs need to comfortably exceed NCTQ’s targets for coverage of the five core components of scientifically based reading instruction—phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension—and not teach any instructional practices that are unsupported by research.

The NCTQ report shows that the programs at WNMU are equipping future teachers to practice the kind of scientifically based reading instruction that helps most students become successful readers. Research suggests that over 90% of children could learn to read if their teachers used instructional methods grounded in the science of reading.

“The Western New Mexico University programs serve as a proof point,” said Dr. Heather Peske, NCTQ President. “Other teacher preparation leaders and faculty across the country must take note. There are programs that are doing this right, ensuring that their elementary teacher candidates get the preparation in how to teach reading that they both want and deserve.”

In awarding WNMU an A+ rating, NCTQ evaluated 693 traditional undergraduate and graduate programs across the country, including eight in New Mexico. Overall, just 23% of programs earned an A or A+ grade (112 programs earned an A and 48 earned an A+).

WNMU is proud to be recognized among the programs ensuring that future elementary teachers enter the classroom equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to help students become strong readers. Said WNMU College of Education Dean Debra Dirksen, “This is a well-deserved honor. Professor [Tamara] Ogilvie, our Program Lead in Reading, has made great strides in implementing the science of reading and Structured Literacy in our reading courses and promoting these efforts at a state level. This recognition exemplifies the efforts of the College of Education at WNMU in leading the state in teacher preparation.”