WNMU Homecoming Includes Banquet, Parade, Fun Run and Football Game

Western New Mexico University is celebrating homecoming by inviting Mustangs to gather for a series of social events, ceremonies and traditions this week.

“After a well-attended virtual homecoming last fall, the WNMU Alumni Association is looking forward to seeing our Mustangs in person,” said WNMU Alumni Affairs Director Amanda Moffett Lane. “The WNMU Alumni Association Board always works to provide programming appealing to all Mustangs returning home, where they can reconnect and reflect on their campus experience. This year, the board was careful to ensure every event is held outdoors for the health of each other and our community.”

The 2021 WNMU Homecoming celebration begins Thursday with a social in the home of alumni Anne and Alfred Ogas and continues Friday morning with Muffins and Mustangs in the Alumni Gardens followed by a campus tour.

A Friday evening banquet will honor outstanding Mustangs being recognized with 2021 WNMU Homecoming awards. Seats cost $15 and available for purchase here. Then, alumni and the community will be introduced to today’s WNMU student athletes and coaches at the Mustang Pep Rally with live music hosted by WNMU Cultural Affairs.

Saturday’s packed WNMU Homecoming schedule starts at 8 a.m. with the 5k Alumni Fun Run, which finishes at the WNMU Athletics Pancake Breakfast at Morning Star on Bullard Street. Race registration, which includes a beverage from Little Toad Creek, costs $15 may be completed online or in person outside the WNMU Juan Chacon Building starting at 7:15 a.m. At 10 a.m., Mustang pride will be demonstrated publicly as purple and gold floats parade through Silver City. WNMU Homecoming Parade applications may be submitted at entertainment.wnmu.edu.

Ahead of the Mustangs’ home football game against University of Texas – Permian Basin, fans and alumni will gather for the WNMU Homecoming Tailgate at 3:30 p.m. To raise scholarship funds, the WNMU Alumni Association will be selling ice cream sundaes in commemorative color-changing cups.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. under the Ben Altamirano Stadium lights and the new Coach Al Johnson Memorial Scoreboard. Recipients of the 2021 WNMU Homecoming Alumni Awards will again be recognized at halftime. General admission to the game costs $10, while youth tickets are on sale for $8 at wnmumustangs.com.

Selected as WNMU Distinguished Alumni this year are Mike Castillo, ’70, ’79, and Leonard Mazzei, ’62. The Alfred J. O’Malley Pioneer Award is being given to Alfred Ogas, ’65, and Sandy Cobb Moore, ’67. Being inducted into the Mustang Athletics Hall of Fame is Bob Ruiz, ’65, while the Western New Mexico University Athletics Pioneer Spirit Award is being given to the 1970 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Mountain Division Championship Mustang Football Team. Nominations are submitted to WNMU Alumni Affairs, while selections are made by the WNMU Alumni Association Awards, Recognitions and Scholarship Committee and by the Mustang Athletics staff.

A detailed outline of WNMU Homecoming events is available at alumni.wnmu.edu/homecoming, where WNMU Alumni Homecoming All-Access Digital Passes may be purchased.