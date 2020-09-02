WNMU Online Social Work Degree Tops List of 533 Accredited Programs

The Western New Mexico University School of Social Work online bachelor of social work program is now ranked No. 1 by TheBestOnlineDegree.com. WNMU tops the 2020 list of the 533 baccalaureate social work programs accredited by Council on Social Work Education (CSWE).

The methodology was developed with the goal of evaluating programs based on what they advertise, how they serve adult learners, and how they are academically structured to serve students studying at a distance. TheBestOnlineDegree.com currently ranks bachelor of social work programs based on seven categories with weighted percentages in accreditation of the university and the degree program, graduation growth as measured by the number of conferrals over the past five years, fully online completion status, availability to any student in the U.S., no on-campus requirements, and published per-credit hour rate of the academic program.

Colleges and universities cannot pay to be ranked by BestOnlineSocialWork.com, which provides prospective students with unbiased information to help them choose degree programs that meet their educational needs and career goals.