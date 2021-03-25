WNMU Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program Meets All Requirements

The WNMU Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which was established 39 years ago and is also known simply as VITA, was found to have met all ten of the IRS’ Quality Site Requirements during an audit. “We are 100% in compliance,” WNMU Professor of Accounting Dr. Laurie Barfitt said.

The Remote Site Reviews ensure VITA programs are performing their duties lawfully and as instructed.

“Our VITA site workers were praised for their hard work and efforts to bring the service to the community, even throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Miguel A. Vicéns, who is Associate Dean of the WNMU School of Business.

Along with one community volunteer, there are seven accounting students working the long-running university VITA program this year. WNMU School of Business student-worker Paige Pinto, who is the program’s local supervisor/director, coordinated the site review.

The VITA program provided by the WNMU School of Business was initiated by local certified public accountant Linda McGee in 1982. Today, trained WNMU students offer free tax help to seniors and low-income families throughout southwest New Mexico, donating an average of 300 hours during the few weeks the service is offered annually and bringing millions back to the community through the program.

For details about receiving tax help during the spring 2021 tax season, visit sb.wnmu.edu/tax.