WNMU Writer-In-Residence Novel Wins Award

WNMU writer-in-residence wins 2021 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year for novel “Nazaré.” The magical realist story inspired by the Arab Spring of 2010-11 was called “rare and ground-shaking” by U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera.

