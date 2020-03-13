New Associate Dean for the WNMU School of Nursing and Kinesiology Dr. Kimberly Petrovic brings an extensive background and level head to some of the university’s most innovative and impactful programs. With a Ph.D., MSN, MA, and RN, Dr. Petrovic is leading WNMU in offering a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, training working nurses with master’s degrees, and — soon — educating master’s-prepared nurses to be primary care providers as Family Nurse Practitioners in rural settings. “My leadership style is more of a circle rather than a pyramid,” she said. “We are all seasoned nurses and to not make use of everyone’s expertise and experiences is foolish.”

Dr. Petrovic’s professional focus on geriatrics and gerontology is applicable particularly to New Mexico’s rural areas, which have aging populations. “As we go through the life course, we gain a lot of things, but we lose a lot of things as well,” she said, noting her interest is in helping patients keep their dignity.

Over her 16 years in academia, Dr. Petrovic has been part of an evolution in nursing education and is now embracing the shift in how nursing careers progress. The fundamentals of nursing remain the same, she said. “To me, nursing is applied human rights. We advocate. We educate. We look for opportunities to heal.”



