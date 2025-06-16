As the university continues working to restore access to all web-based services following a cyber incident this spring, this temporary website provides access to university academics, stories, and services. Some links may temporarily lead to static snapshots of webpages from the old website stored on the Internet Archive.
Founding Year:
Nestled in the shadows of the Gila National Forest, Western New Mexico University is New Mexico’s only Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences university and one of the nation’s original Hispanic-Serving Institutions. WNMU offers a distinct educational experience designed for everyone from recent high school graduates to working adults ready to launch, advance or reinvent their careers. At WNMU, opportunity meets aspiration for all who dare to dream.
First Generation Students
Student Faculty Ratio
Programs
These links temporarily direct to archived program pages as the university works to rebuild its website following a recent cyber incident. To contact a department or office, please use the chat or contact form linked below as contact forms on archived pages are not functional.
Our graduates gain the knowledge, values, and skills to practice social work in a variety of settings with people young and old. From counseling to case management and advocacy to intervention, our graduates find fulfillment in applying their skills to improve the lives of the people they serve.
Social Work
With the goal of building communities by being culturally responsive, the College of Education is focused on preparing educators, leaders, counselors, and rehabilitation/health professionals through igniting and nurturing a spirit of learning.
Education
Nurses consistently are ranked among the most trusted professionals. These standards continue at the WNMU School of Nursing where students have the opportunity to learn from highly qualified nursing faculty in a caring and engaging environment.
Sciences
“I can attend WNMU through the NM Opportunity Scholarship, which offers free tuition to New Mexico residents, making college accessible to first-generation students like me. I feel lucky to have the Opportunity Scholarship, which along with financial aid, allows me to attend WNMU with no debt. This relieves a great deal of stress for me and my family, allowing me to enjoy my education and pursue my passion for music.”
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlr8DN
“One of the most important things to me during my college search was access to the outdoors and a smaller campus community. Western New Mexico University was easily the best fit. My college experience at WNMU has been everything I hoped for and more. I’ve always loved the outdoors and never thought it could be more than a hobby, but WNMU has shown me that I can take all the knowledge I’ve gained here outside the classroom and apply it to practical situations in the real world.”
www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ft9w8wMGSQ
“At WNMU I’ve made lifelong friends combined with countless opportunities to chase my dreams. Nursing school has been no easy journey. Here, we’re tasked with simulated medical scenarios that mimic real world clinical situations, allowing us to apply our critical thinking to the patient’s bedside, preparing us for our future nursing careers.”
“Since stepping foot on the WNMU campus it immediately felt like a place that I could blossom. The close-knit community allows me to get out of my comfort zone and form bonds with my teammates, as well as other athletes on campus who understand the complexities of our day-to-day lives.”
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn6s4izpbPk