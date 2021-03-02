Best Counseling Program in the Southwest

The WNMU Master of Arts in counseling program was rated “Best in the Southwest” by Intelligent.com, which released a list of the nation’s Top 50 Counseling Degree Programs for 2021. Intelligent.com’s ranking methodology first looks accreditation and flexibility then weighs program strength, student readiness and engagement as well as ROI to narrow down the list of programs.

As more than 40 million American sought counseling in the last year and the demand for counselors is expected to increase by 25% over the next decade, now is an opportune time to enter this field. Details about the WNMU counseling program are available here.

Intelligent.com is a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited U.S. colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.