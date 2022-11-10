Eight Southwest Pots See the Light

The Western New Mexico University Museum recently gained ownership of the Hoffman Collection, which was transferred from the Roswell Museum and Art Center last month.

“Roswell received the vessels in 2011, and they sat in storage,” said WNMU Museum Director Danielle Romero. “Since our focus is Southwest pottery, the Western New Mexico University Museum was chosen to be their new home.”

The Hoffman Collection includes two Gila Polychromes, a Kayenta Black-on-White, one Mimbres Style III-Early, a Four Mile Polychrome, one Casas Grandes, an Acoma (historic) and a Santo Domingo (historic) vessel.

The Four Mile Polychrome is the first of this type that WNMU Museum claims.

The collection of eight vessels is on display as a whole right now, then visitors will be able to view each vessel alongside like pieces in other WNMU Museum collections.

“The Hoffman Collection will eventually be incorporated into our existing pottery displays,” Romero said.

Get the WNMU Museum hours and location here.