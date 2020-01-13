Faculty Exchange With Universidad de Oviedo

Dr. Alexandra Neves, WNMU Professor of Bilingual/TESOL Education, spent the fall 2019 semester on a faculty exchange program with Universidad de Oviedo (UNIOVI) in Spain.

She and Dr. Mónica Herrera, a UNIOVI faculty member, co-taught a class that involved training student teachers in delivering science content to elementary children in English. Student teachers taught the lessons they created during that class in a local school. During this intervention, Dr. Neves and Dr. Herrera collected data that will be analyzed in further research.

While in Europe, Dr. Neves also presented at two conferences: Congresso Internacional de Enseñanza Bilingüe in Granada and the International Association for Intercultural Education in Amsterdam, Holland.