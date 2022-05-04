Freshman Places in Creative Writing Contest With “Southwest Granny”

With graduation ahead, it’s important to reflect on the hard work and dedication that got each student to their goal by hearing from a student whose educational journey has only just begun.

Freshman Ashlei R. Garcia was a winner of the WNMU Creative Writing Contest prose category. She began her degree program once her children were in school themselves. “My youngest is six. My oldest is nine,” she said.

So far, Garcia has surprised herself by getting on the Dean’s List at WNMU. “In high school, I was a terrible student,” she said. “My whole mindset changed. I’m doing this for my children so they can have a good future.”

Considering a career in education, Garcia said she has never considered herself a writer. “Writing has always been a challenge, but I like to just put my imagination to work.”

Garcia’s inspiration for the piece she submitted to the contest, which she entered for extra credit, was her grandma. “She was my second mom or a father figure in a way,” she said.