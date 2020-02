A Western New Mexico University Mustang cross country runner will be representing Team USA at the 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Championships on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The Pan Am Cross Country Cup is in Victoria, Canada, where Beam and the five other Team USA runners will navigate a hilly and sandy 8-kilometer course. KRQE News 13 in Albuquerque recently shared his story. Watch below and read the full piece here.