New Textbook Program Relieves Stress, Supports Students Toward Success

Western New Mexico University ensures that the cost of books won’t be a barrier to student success. Required course materials like textbooks and lab kits will now be delivered as part of tuition and fees, providing students of all economic backgrounds access to these essentials at the very start of each semester.

“Every student will have their textbook by the first day of class,” said Dr. Isaac Brundage, who is WNMU Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

The new WNMU program levels the playing field, reduces stress and saves students about 30% while allowing the charges to be covered by financial aid and even New Mexico’s Opportunity Scholarship.

For $25 per credit hour, WNMU aims to help students stay in school longer and graduate at higher rates. Similar programs have been shown to support students in raising their grades by as much as 11%.

“All WNMU undergraduate and graduate students, whether they attend online, part-time or in Deming, will benefit from the program,” Dr. Brundage said.

According to the College Board, average college students spend more than $1,200 on textbooks and supplies during a school year. “If students have to make a choice between eating or getting their textbooks, they purchase food,” Dr. Brundage said.

Without this program, more than a third of students would opt to go without some required materials. “They will try to share books or turn to Googling information instead of using the textbook,” Dr. Brundage said.

WNMU students will have the choice of opting out of this program.