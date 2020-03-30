Senior Program Manager of Advising in Deming for WNMU Extended University Elizabeth Davila

Elizabeth Davila is who WNMU students in Deming lean on for support through their degree programs — and through life. “Having positive caring people in our lives helps carry us to the next opportunity,” she said.

Having worked for WNMU Extended University and other offices around campus in the past, Elizabeth started out in Deming as an advisor then began helping students complete financial aid paperwork. “I basically see the students through their general ed requirements until they declare their majors,” she said.

For the past two years, she has worked in partnership with Deming public schools to process and advise dual-credit students, many of whom complete associate degrees during their high school years.

Elizabeth also spearheaded a college fair at Bataan Elementary, bringing in WNMU academic departments, alumni, and current students to showcase opportunities the university offers.

Her social work background lends itself well to the role she plays at WNMU Deming. “Students like to talk to me so I listen. I can relate to domestic abuse and to being a single mother going through the university, because I was there once,” Davila said.



