WNMU Breaks Ground on New Softball Field

Western New Mexico University announced the groundbreaking of a new softball field on Friday, promising players a state-of-the-art facility that rivals other DII softball complexes and also ensuring fans an improved experience.

WNMU leadership, including President Dr. Joseph Shepard and Mustang Athletics Director Scott Noble, gave an overview of the project, which is focused on the installation of an artificial turf field but includes construction of new dugouts and a press box, installation of new bleachers and field lighting, addition of a 12,000-square-foot parking lot, and infrastructure updates. Mustang softball coach Ashley Hickman spoke of the anticipated impact on the program overall as well as on the individual student-athletes who will benefit from practice and play on a new field.

The ceremony had been planned for the existing softball field but was moved indoors in response to rainy weather. In addition to the 24 student-strong Mustang softball team, WNMU leaders were joined by WNMU alumni and faculty and staff from across all areas of the university.