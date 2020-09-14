WNMU Cultural Affairs Virtual Fall Season Includes Open Mic Nights, Live Streamed Concerts, Drive-In Show

The Western New Mexico University Cultural Affairs fall season is being offered virtually and completely free.

“WNMU Cultural Affairs is continuing to serve our community and students with exciting and educational virtual events that we believe attendees will really enjoy. We continue to brainstorm about new creative programming, so check our website and social media channels for updates,” said Faye McCalmont, Special Assistant to the President for Cultural Affairs at WNMU.

The WNMU Cultural Affairs virtual fall 2020 season schedule:

— Thursday, September 17, 7 – 8 p.m.: WNMU Zoom Open Mic featuring local musicians

— Saturday, October 3, 8 – 10 p.m.: Drive In or Live Stream Voter Registration Concert with Baracutanga (Tailgate and on-site voter registration begins in the Fine Arts Center Theatre parking lot at 6:30 p.m.)

— Thursday, October 15, 7 – 8 p.m.: WNMU Zoom Open Mic featuring local musicians

— Tuesday, October 27, 7 p.m.: “Live from Light Hall” with Duke City Hora, an Albuquerque based band playing Klezmer music, a Jewish folk tradition from Eastern Europe

— Thursday, November 19, 7 – 8 p.m.: WNMU Zoom Open Mic featuring local musicians

More details about the WNMU Cultural Affairs virtual fall season, including Zoom links to live streamed programs, can be found at wnmu.edu/culture. Those with questions may call 575-538-6469.