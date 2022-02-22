WNMU School of Nursing Delivering Effective, Affordable Programs

Western New Mexico University was named one of the most affordable nursing school programs in the southwest by Mometrix Test Preparation, a college planning resource.

In an analysis of over 100 nursing schools in Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and New Mexico, research experts identified the 30 most exceptional programs, specifically cataloging programs with high graduation rates, top National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) pass rates and low tuition costs.

“Western New Mexico University offers high-quality nursing education at fraction of the price students pay at most institutions, so students are able to invest more of their time in learning and ultimately spend their energy on improving the health of their neighbors and communities,” said Dr. Kim Petrovic, who is Associate Dean for the WNMU School of Nursing and Kinesiology.

All of the highlighted schools have an NCLEX pass rate of at least 73% and an annual tuition cost of less than $10,000. WNMU tuition runs at less than $7,000 annually for a student from Arizona taking a full course load, for example. The cost is even lower for New Mexico residents in a WNMU nursing program.

Accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association, the WNMU School of Nursing specializes in community and rural health, so graduates are ready to help patients address the unique issues they face as residents of remote areas, far from many medical services and technologies.

WNMU School of Nursing course content is presented by professors who are experienced nurses themselves, while clinical experiences, coupled with high-fidelity simulation, prepare students to jump into their careers and meet the demand for competent, caring nurses immediately upon licensure.

Mometrix developed this guide to aid prospective nursing students in discovering nursing schools that offer affordability without sacrificing the quality of education.