WNMU Staff Member Selected for International Educator Fellowship

Western New Mexico University is pleased to announce that NAFSA Association of International Educators has selected WNMU International Program Coordinator Brenda Díaz-Nuñez as one of 10 international education professionals across the United States to receive the prestigious NAFSA RISE Fellowship starting in 2023.

NAFSA’s flagship diversity, equity and inclusion program, the NAFSA RISE Fellowship is designed as a two-year, fully funded professional development opportunity for international educators from underrepresented minority backgrounds. During their first year, fellows will participate in the prestigious NAFSA Academy for International Education, where they will be mentored through an individualized learning plan. During their second year, fellows will apply their learning to impact their respective campus or community.

“NAFSA believes that diversity in our classrooms, our communities, and our workplaces is our strength,” said Esther Brimmer, NAFSA executive director and CEO. “As the largest and most comprehensive association dedicated to international education, we believe it is our responsibility to create and celebrate efforts that develop international education practitioners from all backgrounds.”

The goals of the fellowship are a) provide representation of international education professionals from underrepresented minority backgrounds; b) ensure the inclusion of participants into established professionally recognized NAFSA programming and networks; c) support the continued learning and sustained engagement of participants as they establish themselves in their professional journey and d) lead the empowerment of participants with resources and tools to help them give back to their institutions and communities, and the field at large.

The complete list of 2023-2024 NAFSA RISE Fellows is available at nafsa.org/rise.